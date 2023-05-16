New parliament building to open soon marking 9-years of Modi government



The project, initiated after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid its foundation stone two years ago, aims to create a modern and iconic structure befitting the nation's democratic legacy. India's new parliament building, a key component of the Central Vista redevelopment project, is nearing its final stages of construction and is expected to be ready by the end of this month.



The new building will feature a grand Constitution hall, serving as a proud showcase of India's democratic heritage, as well as spacious dining areas and ample parking facilities. With an estimated cost of Rs 970 crores, the four-story building is designed to accommodate 1,224 Members of Parliament.



While the official inauguration date has yet to be announced by the government, speculation is rampant that Prime Minister Modi may unveil the new parliament building around May 30, coinciding with the completion of nine years in power for the BJP government. It will also provide exclusive lounges for Members of Parliament, a well-equipped library, multiple committee rooms, spacious dining areas, and ample parking facilities. These amenities are there to facilitate efficient governance and foster collaboration among lawmakers.



On May 28, 2014, PM Modi took his oath of office and on May 30, 2019, he was sworn in a second time.

The Central Vista redevelopment project encompasses a comprehensive transformation of the area, including revamping the Central Vista road stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Gate. On May 28, 2014, PM Modi took his oath of office and on May 30, 2019, he was sworn in a second time.



It also entails the creation of a unified central secretariat, the construction of a contemporary office and residence for the prime minister, and the establishment of a dedicated enclave for the vice president.

Initially scheduled for completion in November of the previous year, the project, led by Tata Projects, has undergone its execution overseen by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). It also entails the creation of a unified central secretariat, the construction of a contemporary office and residence for the prime minister, and the establishment of a dedicated enclave for the vice president.