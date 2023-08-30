Home / India News / Delhi school sexual assault case: CM Kejriwal orders suspension of teachers

Delhi school sexual assault case: CM Kejriwal orders suspension of teachers

This action comes after it was revealed that they failed to promptly report the incident to the police, despite being informed by one of the affected children

ANI
Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 7:10 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered the immediate suspension of the concerned teachers and the vice principal in response to an alleged sexual assault incident within a Delhi Government School.

This action comes after it was revealed that they failed to promptly report the incident to the police, despite being informed by one of the affected children.

The incident raised concerns over child safety in schools and prompted CM Arvind Kejriwal to take decisive measures. In addition to the suspensions, Education Minister Atishi has been directed to ensure rigorous training for all school principals and teachers regarding the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Atishi affirms the Delhi Government's continuous commitment to a safe and secure environment in schools for the overall development of pupils.

This comprehensive training aims to equip educators with the knowledge and awareness needed to prevent and appropriately respond to such incidents in the future.

On August 21, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal suspended a Delhi government officer accused of rape and requested a report from his Chief Secretary.

The order comes after the official was arrested for months for allegedly raping his deceased friend's underage daughter.

The incident has raised concerns about child protection in educational institutions, prompting a collective effort by the Delhi Government to prevent such unfortunate occurrences in the future.

The government's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of students is a priority, and these actions underscore the seriousness with which it addresses issues related to child safety in schools.

Further details awaited.

Also Read

Trump jokes about sexual assault verdict, says Jan 6 'beautiful day'

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

HC takes cognisance of minor's sexual assault by Delhi govt officer

3 NSFs reported cases of sexual harassment in last 3 years: Anurag Thakur

Sexual assault on a dead body is not rape, rules Karnataka High Court

Distress formula for Cauvery water sharing based on facts: K''taka Minister

Designed Aditya-L1 to study solar corona: Indian Institute of Astrophysics

Delhi Metro to make 106 extra ttrips on Wednesday in view of Rakshabandhan

Tata Steel CEO new chairman of Board of Governors of IIT Kharagpur

106% rise in foreign tourist arrivals in India in 2023 for Jan-Jun period

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhiSexual assaultSchools

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 7:10 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages, status and more

Union minister launches Toyota Innova MPV, world's first ethanol-fueled car

Economy News

World's first flex fuel car will launch in India today: Why this matters

Hero Karizma XMR 210 launches today, check price, specification and more

Next Story