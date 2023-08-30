Delhi school sexual assault case: CM Kejriwal orders suspension of teachers

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered the immediate suspension of the concerned teachers and the vice principal in response to an alleged sexual assault incident within a Delhi Government School.

This action comes after it was revealed that they failed to promptly report the incident to the police, despite being informed by one of the affected children.

The incident raised concerns over child safety in schools and prompted CM Arvind Kejriwal to take decisive measures. In addition to the suspensions, Education Minister Atishi has been directed to ensure rigorous training for all school principals and teachers regarding the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Atishi affirms the Delhi Government's continuous commitment to a safe and secure environment in schools for the overall development of pupils.

This comprehensive training aims to equip educators with the knowledge and awareness needed to prevent and appropriately respond to such incidents in the future.

On August 21, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal suspended a Delhi government officer accused of rape and requested a report from his Chief Secretary.

The order comes after the official was arrested for months for allegedly raping his deceased friend's underage daughter.

The incident has raised concerns about child protection in educational institutions, prompting a collective effort by the Delhi Government to prevent such unfortunate occurrences in the future.

The government's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of students is a priority, and these actions underscore the seriousness with which it addresses issues related to child safety in schools.

Further details awaited.