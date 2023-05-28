Home / India News / NGT directs committees to look into Delhi's illegal dyeing factories

NGT directs committees to look into Delhi's illegal dyeing factories

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee, the CPCB and the DPCC to look into illegal dyeing units in the national capital

Press Trust of India New Delhi
NGT directs committees to look into Delhi's illegal dyeing factories

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 5:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee, the CPCB and the DPCC to look into illegal dyeing units in the national capital.

The tribunal also directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to jointly file an action taken report on the compliance status in respect of the units named in the application.

The green panel was hearing a petition claiming that dyeing factories were operating without consent or permission in the Bindapur, Matiala, Ranhola, Khyala, Meethapur, Badarpur, Mukundpur and Kirar areas of the national capital.

A bench of Chairperson Justice AK Goel said the monitoring committee appointed by the Supreme Court has to look into the matter in coordination with other authorities concerned, including the CPCB and the DPCC.

In 2004, the Supreme Court directed the shifting or closure of industrial activities operating in violation of the master plan of Delhi and also laid down the monitoring mechanism.

For stopping illegal industrial activities, the apex court formed a monitoring committee comprising Delhi's chief secretary, police commissioner, municipal commissioner and the Delhi Development Authority vice-chairman.

"The report may mention consent status and compliance status with reference to disposal of effluents into the drain location of these units in the non-conforming areas and proposed remedial actions within three months," the bench, also comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, said.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on October 4.

The petition alleged that there are over 500 such factories discharging effluents in open areas, the Najafgarh drain or the Swaroop Nagar drain, besides illegally extracting groundwater. It also alleged that there are no common effluent treatment plants for treating the effluents.

"Testing of water quality in the area shows high pH, turbidity, bad odour, total dissolved solids, total suspended solids, biochemical oxygen demand, chemical oxygen demand, chloride, nitrate, sulphuric acid, heavy metals and low dissolved oxygen. Effluents are highly toxic, carcinogenic and hazardous to the health of the people residing nearby," the petition had said.

The petition had named 21 "illegal" units.

Also Read

Illegal mining at Aravalli: 582 complaints but one conviction in 6 years

Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34

NGT seeks facts on petition claiming illegal groundwater usage in Haryana

NGT seeks report on plea on illegal groundwater use by Mitsui Kingzoku

NGT asks Environment ministry to report on illegal trees felling in Corbett

Hotel occupancy goes up to 90% as tourists head to Shimla to escape heat

Isro begins countdown for launch of navigation satellite on GSLV rocket

Census unlikely before LS polls; citizens to be asked about smartphones

New Parliament building will be witness to India's growth: Vice President

Farmers in UP ready to take up black wheat cultivation amid absence of mkt

Topics :National Green TribunalDelhiSupreme Court

First Published: May 28 2023 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story