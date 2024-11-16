Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / NHRC issues notice to UP govt, DGP over newborns' death in Jhansi fire

NHRC issues notice to UP govt, DGP over newborns' death in Jhansi fire

Describing reports of the incident as "disturbing", the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed report within a week

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM
The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday formed a four-member committee to probe the fire incident. | File Photo of UP CM: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 10:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The NHRC on Saturday said it has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state's police chief in connection with a fire at the children's ward of a medical college in Jhansi that claimed the lives of 10 newborns.

Describing reports of the incident as "disturbing", the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed report within a week. 

The commission observed that the contents of the reports are "indeed disturbing and indicate negligence" resulting in a "grave violation" of the human rights of the victims as they were in the care of a government institution.

In a statement, the NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that at least 10 newborns died in the fire that broke out in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmibai Medical College on Friday night. 

Sixteen babies suffered injuries in the incident, while 37 were rescued safely. Reportedly, police authorities have confirmed that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit and the babies who lost their lives were in incubators, it said.

Accordingly, the rights panel said, notices were issued to the chief secretary and the Director General of Police of the state, seeking a detailed report within one week.

The report should include the status of the FIR registered in the matter, action taken against officials responsible, the medical treatment being provided to the injured and compensation, if any, paid to the aggrieved families, it said.

More From This Section

Delhi records lowest temperature of season so far at 15.3 degrees Celsius

UP govt forms 4-member panel to probe Jhansi fire that took 10 lives

News updates: EC seeks reply from Kharge, Nadda on Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah's speeches

Air quality worsens in more areas of Delhi, over Rs 5.85 cr fine imposed

Robust, transparent audit system helps strengthen democracy, says Om Birla

The commission said it would also like to know about the steps taken or proposed by the authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday formed a four-member committee to probe the fire incident.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NHRC notice to Delhi govt over boy's death after falling in open drain

NHRC issues notice to Kolkata Police chief over force used during protests

NHRC notice to Delhi, Haryana, UP over deaths by drowning, electrocution

NHRC issues notice to health ministry, Delhi govt over shooting at hospital

NHRC advisory on begging recommends nationwide database, rehabilitation

Topics :Yogi AdityanathNHRCUttar Pradesh governmentUttar Pradesh

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story