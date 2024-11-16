Business Standard
Home / India News / Firefighting equipment at Jhansi hospital completely fine: UP dy CM Pathak

Firefighting equipment at Jhansi hospital completely fine: UP dy CM Pathak

At least 10 children died on Friday in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, one of the largest government hospitals in the state's Bundelkhand region

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Pathak said a fire safety audit was carried out at the medical college in February. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Lucknow/Jhansi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday dismissed media reports that the Jhansi Medical College, where a blaze claimed the lives of 10 newborns, had expired fire extinguishers.

In a statement, Pathak said a fire safety audit was carried out at the medical college in February and a mock drill was conducted in June.

At least 10 children died on Friday night in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, one of the largest government hospitals in the state's Bundelkhand region, possibly due to an electrical short circuit. Another 16 children are battling for life after being injured in the incident.

 

Some media reports have claimed that the hospital had expired fire extinguishers and faulty alarms.

"The Yogi Adityanath government is standing with the children and their families. Our staff, doctors, and rescue team have worked bravely to save the children. All the firefighting equipment in the medical college was completely fine. A fire safety audit was conducted here in February and a mock drill was also conducted in June," Pathak said in the statement.

Principal of the medical college, Dr Narendra Singh Sengar, also termed as "baseless" the allegations that the hospital had expired fire extinguishers.

More From This Section

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh, Sukhbir

LIVE updates: Sukhbir Singh Badal resigns as Shiromani Akali Dal president

Modi, Narendra Modi

Looking forward to meaningful discussions at upcoming G20 summit: PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

Staying away from vote-bank politics; working for progress: PM Modi

Girish Chandra Murmu, Girish Chandra, Girish

Think out of the box, adapt to changing tech landscape: CAG tells officers

Antiquities

Over 1,400 antiquities valued $10 million to be returned to India from US

"A total of 146 fire extinguisher systems are installed in the medical college. At the time of the accident, the fire extinguisher of the NICU ward was also used. All these equipment are also audited from time to time. During this, the deficiencies are removed," Sengar said.

"All these were audited in February while a mock drill was conducted in June. The claim of fire extinguishers being faulty in the medical college is completely baseless. The fire broke out in the ward due to a short circuit. The accident is being investigated," he added.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Sudha Singh told reporters that the 16 injured children are being treated. All the doctors are available for them with adequate medical facilities, she said.

Singh said there were inputs that some parents took their kids home after the fire erupted in the NICU. She said efforts were underway to find out the exact number of children who were in the NICU when the fire broke out and their current status.

"The medical college has informed that 52 to 54 children were admitted at the time of the incident and 10 of them have died while 16 are undergoing treatment... verification for others is ongoing," Singh said.

The rescue operation in the NICU was completed at around 1 am, she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: AUS set a 148-run target for PAK in Sydney

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Fertility rate in South decreasing, need population management: Naidu

Election, Punjab Election, gram panchayat elections

'Own-source' revenue of panchayats remains at Rs 59 per capita in 2017-22

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh, Sukhbir

Sukhbir Singh Badal resigns as SAD chief, paves way for new leader

Manipur violence

MHA directs security forces to restore peace and order in Manipur

Topics : UP hospitals Uttar Pradesh Children death in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon