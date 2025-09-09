Home / India News / NIA conducts multi-state raids in ISIS-linked terror conspiracy case

NIA conducts multi-state raids in ISIS-linked terror conspiracy case

The searches were conducted in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as well as Jammu and Kashmir on Monday

NIA, National Investigation Agency
The case emanated with the arrest of one Akhlathur alias Mohammed Akhlque Mujahid, who allegedly conspired with others to commit terrorist acts in India (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 2:57 PM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has searched 21 locations in five states and in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir as part of its probe in a terror conspiracy case linked with the ISIS and other terrorist organisations, officials said on Tuesday.

The searches were conducted in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as well as Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, they said.

The NIA, which took over the case from Kayar police in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu in June this year, seized several digital devices, including mobile phones, along with incriminatory documentary materials during the searches, according to an official statement.

The case emanated with the arrest of one Akhlathur alias Mohammed Akhlque Mujahid, who allegedly conspired with others to commit terrorist acts in India, it said.

"He was further found to have connections with multiple entities in Pakistan and Syria," the NIA said.

The conspiracy was aimed at gathering men and material support to wage jihad against India by joining forces with proscribed terrorist organisations, said the statement.

NIA investigations showed that the accused was in contact with these terror outfits through social media platforms, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :National Investigation Agency NIAISISISIS terroristsTerror attack

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story