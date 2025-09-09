Home / India News / Delhi CM Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College get bomb threat

Delhi CM Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College get bomb threat

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a separate call regarding the threat was also received, following which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot as a precautionary measure

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police
Police said the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), traffic police and Special Cell have also been informed and are assisting in the response (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 2:38 PM IST
A bomb threat email targeting Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat and Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) triggered a swift security response on Tuesday, an official said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a separate call regarding the threat was also received, following which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot as a precautionary measure.

Delhi Police said the threat email mentioned a possible detonation at both MAMC and the CM Secretariat. Immediate and coordinated action was taken under standard operating procedures (SOPs), with bomb detection and disposal teams (BDDT) pressed into service at both sites.

"Senior officers, including additional DCP (central), ACP Kamla Market and SHO IP Estate, were present at the Secretariat overseeing anti-sabotage checks. At MAMC, the exercise was being supervised by the additional traffic officer (ATO) of IP Estate police station. Appropriate measures have been taken to ensure the safety and security of people present at both locations. There is no cause for panic," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan in a statement said.

Valsan further said a team of the cyber police station is examining the origin and authenticity of the email. The initial assessment has revealed similarities with previous hoax threat emails.

"Preliminary findings indicate the message may have actually been intended for a location in another state. However, we are treating it with utmost seriousness and all SOPs are being followed," he added.

Police said the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), traffic police and Special Cell have also been informed and are assisting in the response.

Police sources said intensive checks are underway at both MAMC and the Secretariat, with sniffer dogs and technical teams scanning the premises. Entry and exit points have been secured and access restricted during the verification exercise.

All security drills are being carried out with due diligence. Such threat emails, even if they later turn out to be hoaxes, cannot be taken lightly, said the officer. This incident follows a spate of hoax threat emails received in several schools and educational institutes in recent months, prompting heightened vigilance among security agencies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :DelhiBomb Threat CallsDelhi Police

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

