NIA court rejects bail plea of accused in Antilia bomb scare case

A special court here has refused bail to Santosh Shelar, an accused in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, saying there was ample prima facie evidence against him.

An SUV with explosives inside was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in South Mumbai On February 25, 2021.

Thane-based businessman Hiran, who had said he was in possession of the SUV before it was stolen, was found dead in a creek on March 5, 2021, under mysterious circumstances.

The accused in the case include former policemen Sachin Waze and Pradeep Sharma.

Shelar, a co-accused, had sought bail from the special National Investigation Agency court stating that he was in prison for over four years, and he had been falsely implicated in the case.