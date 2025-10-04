Manager, festival organiser may have poisoned Zubeen Garg, says bandmate

Days after the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, his bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has alleged that Garg’s manager, Siddharth Sharma, and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta may have poisoned the singer and attempted to cover it up as an accidental death, NDTV reported.

According to witness testimony recorded under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Goswami told investigators that Sharma’s behaviour in the hours before Garg’s death in Singapore was "suspicious". Sharma, named in the FIR, faces non-bailable charges, including criminal conspiracy, murder and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Apart from Goswami, police have arrested Siddharth Sharma, Shyamkanu Mahanta, and musician Amritprava Mahanta.

ALSO READ: Zubeen's autopsy report shared with Indian authorities: Singapore Police Zubeen Garg, known for his Bollywood and Assamese songs, died on September 19 in Singapore while swimming near an island. He had gone on a yacht outing with Goswami and Mahanta. Zubeen Garg death: Alleged conspiracy during yacht trip Goswami recounted that Sharma, who was staying with him at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore, displayed suspicious behaviour. During the yacht outing, Goswami alleged that Sharma forcibly took control of the yacht from the sailor, causing it to wobble dangerously and endangering all passengers. He also claimed Sharma told Assam Association (Singapore) member Tanmoy Phukan not to arrange drinks, insisting that only he would provide them, the news report said.

Goswami said that when Garg was gasping for breath and nearly drowning, Sharma was heard shouting, "Jabo de, jabo de" (let him go, let him go). He stressed that Garg was a trained swimmer who had also coached both him and Sharma, making it unlikely he drowned accidentally. He alleged that both Sharma and Mahanta poisoned the singer and deliberately chose Singapore to hide their actions. Goswami also claimed Sharma instructed him not to share any yacht videos. However, Sharma and Mahanta have denied the allegations during interrogation. Goswami told investigators that when Garg showed frothing at the mouth and nose, Sharma dismissed it as "acid reflux" and assured others there was nothing to worry about. Instead of arranging immediate medical help, Goswami alleged, Sharma’s actions contributed to Garg’s "early demise", the news report said.

ALSO READ: 2 band members sent to 14-day police remand in Zubeen Garg death case Investigators said material evidence, including documents, financial transactions, and witness statements, prima facie supports Sharma’s culpability. Assam government forms judicial commission The Assam government has set up a one-man judicial commission to probe Garg’s death. The commission will be headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court and will submit its report within six months, according to an official order issued by the Political Department. The commission will examine the "facts and circumstances" of Garg’s death in Singapore on September 19. It will also investigate whether there were lapses, negligence or acts of omission by any individual, authority or institution, and whether external factors like foul play or conspiracy contributed to the incident.

The Assam CID is probing the case after more than 60 FIRs were filed across the state against Mahanta, Sharma, and other associates. CM Sarma criticises calls for CBI probe Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised the Congress and Raijor Dal, led by Akhil Gogoi, for demanding the transfer of the investigation from Assam Police’s SIT to the CBI. Reacting to Shyamkanu Mahanta’s petition in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe, the chief minister said on X that the demands of Mahanta, Congress, and Gogoi were "speaking in one voice". He said, "Sometimes it is a coincidence, sometimes it is deliberate. The Assam Police has investigated cases outside India, including Singapore, and kept the four accused in jail."