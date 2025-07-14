Nothing much govt can do: Centre to SC on Kerala nurse's execution in Yemen
The Centre told the Supreme Court it has limited diplomatic leverage in Yemen, where Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya is set to be executed on July 16; efforts for private negotiations are ongoingVrinda Goel New Delhi
The central government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it had "limited scope" to intervene in the execution of Kerala-based nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen, scheduled for July 16, reported Live Law.
The bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a plea seeking to stay the execution of Nimisha Priya, who has been convicted of murder in Yemen.
“There’s a point till which the Government of India can go. We have reached that,” Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, told the apex court.
Highlighting the complexity of the situation, he said, “There’s nothing much the government can do... Looking at the sensitivity of Yemen... it’s not diplomatically recognised... blood money is a private negotiation... We didn’t want to complicate the situation by going public; we are trying at the private level.”
Justice Mehta remarked on the sensitive nature of the case, calling it a "sad" one. However, considering the central government’s limited capacity for intervention, the bench adjourned the matter till Friday, July 18, seeking a fresh update on the situation.
The plea was filed by the 'Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council', whose counsel informed the court that her family and supporters were negotiating ‘blood money’ with the victim’s family to secure a pardon under Sharia law, Live Law reported. The petitioner urged the government to support these negotiations through diplomatic channels.
When the petitioner requested the court to prevent the execution, the court questioned the feasibility of such an order: “How can we pass that order? Who is going to follow?” asked Justice Mehta.
Why is Nimisha Priya on death row in Yemen?
Nimisha Priya had moved to Yemen with her family in 2011 for employment, but her husband and daughter returned to India in 2014 due to financial constraints. She remained behind to support the family and eventually opened a clinic in partnership with a Yemeni national, Talal Abdo Mahdi.
However, Mahdi allegedly abused and threatened her, and also seized her passport. In an attempt to retrieve her passport and flee the country, Nimisha tried to sedate Mahdi, but he died from the overdose.
She was convicted of murder and sentenced to death in 2020. With her execution date approaching, last-minute diplomatic and legal efforts are underway to try and save her life.
