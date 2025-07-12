Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 11:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kerala nurse on death row in Yemen: Husband hopes for a positive response

Kerala nurse on death row in Yemen: Husband hopes for a positive response

Thomas met with the Kerala Governor, Rajendra Arlekar, recently, who offered support to Nimisha's mother through video conferencing

Nimisha

This comes amid reports that the 37-year-old nurse from Kerala is scheduled to be executed on July 16

ANI
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tomy Thomas, husband of Nimisha Priya, the 37-year-old Indian nurse from Kerala who faces execution in Yemen on July 16 after being convicted of murder in June 2018, informed about the ongoing efforts to save her life.

Thomas met with the Kerala Governor, Rajendra Arlekar, recently, who offered support to Nimisha's mother through video conferencing. According to Thomas, the Central government, the State government, and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) are making efforts to secure Nimisha's release.

While speaking to ANI, Thomas said, "I am in contact with Nimisha. It is possible to send text and voice messages to her. I met the Governor yesterday, who offered all support to Nimisha's mother through video conferencing.."

 

"The Central government, State government and the MEA have been making efforts, and we expect a positive response. Our advocate is doing everything possible....", Thomas added.

Earlier, Communist Party of India (CPI ) Rajya Sabha MP Sandosh Kumar wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking immediate diplomatic intervention to save Nimisha Priya, an Indian national facing execution by Yemeni authorities on July 16.

Also Read

red sea houthi yemen terrorist pirates trade security

Red Sea insurance premiums spike as Houthi threat resurfaces after attacks

Houthis

Three more crew members rescued from ship attacked by Houthis in Red Sea

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear plea for intervention to save Kerala nurse on death row in Yemen

Houthis

Ship attacked by Houthi rebels sinks in Red Sea, six of 25 aboard rescued

Nimisha Priya

Indian nurse Nimisha Priya to be executed in Yemen on July 16 for murder

In a letter to Jaishankar, the CPI MP highlighted that Nimisha Priya's case has "shaken the conscience of the public" about the lack of legal safeguards."I am writing this letter with utmost urgency and deep concern regarding the impending execution of Ms. Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala, who has been sentenced to death by a court in Yemen. Reports indicate that the execution may be carried out within days. Nimisha's case has not only shaken the conscience of the public but also raised serious concerns about the lack of legal safeguards and the humanitarian dimensions of her ordeal, " Sandosh Kumar wrote in his letter to Jaishankar.

This comes amid reports that the 37-year-old nurse from Kerala is scheduled to be executed on July 16. The trial court convicted her of killing the Yemeni national, a decision that was upheld by the country's Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023.

Sandosh Kumar emphasised that Nimisha Priya "endured repeated abuse and coercion" at the hands of her business partner and said that now Yemen has placed her on death row, "a country with which we do not have formal diplomatic relations."

"Nimisha Priya travelled to Yemen to work as a nurse, like many others who leave their homeland in search of a livelihood. Her years there were marked by grave suffering-accounts suggest she endured repeated abuse and coercion at the hands of her business partner. Denied her passport and subjected to constant fear and exploitation, she found herself in a desperate situation. What followed was a tragic turn of events that has now placed her on death row in a country with which we do not have formal diplomatic relations. In such circumstances, the role of the Government of India, particularly the Ministry of External Affairs, becomes critical and urgent," the CPI leader said.

The Rajya Sabha MP Sandosh Kumar further added that the Communist Party of India has consistently stood by Nimisha Priya's family in their appeal for justice and compassion. "Several initiatives and communications have been made over the years. We understand that the Yemeni legal system allows for resolution through the provision of diyat (blood money), which opens a window for negotiation, provided the Indian government steps in to facilitate it," he said.

The CPI MP urged the external affairs minister to use every possible diplomatic and humanitarian channel to secure a stay on the execution and pursue all available means to prevent this irreversible punishment."It is a question not only of saving a life but of reaffirming the nation's responsibility towards its citizens abroad, particularly those vulnerable and caught in extreme circumstances. India must speak with urgency, compassion, and resolve" Kumar said.

Previously, MEA confirmed its awareness of the death sentence handed to Nimisha Priya and assured that the government is providing all possible assistance. In response to media queries regarding the case of Nimisha Priya, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are aware of the sentencing of Ms. Nimisha Priya in Yemen. We understand that the family of Ms. Priya is exploring relevant options. The government is extending all possible help in the matter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Building Collapsed, New Delhi Building Collapsed

LIVE updates: 8 injured after 4-storey building collapses in Delhi, rescue ops underway

Crime

Woman alleges rape at IIM Calcutta boys' hostel; accused arrested

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon

IMD predicts cloudy skies, rainfall in Delhi; mercury to rise this weekend

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, HP CM

Funds won't be a constraint for relief, rehabilitation efforts: Himachal CM

Mumbai skyline, Market, Peak XV, firms, buildings, real estate, companies, Sequoia Capital

Sena (UBT) demands 20% reservation for 'Marathi Manoos' in Mumbai buildings

Topics : Yemen Kerala Kerala government Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon