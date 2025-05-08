Home / India News / Nipah virus case confirmed in Kerala's Malappuram district: Officials

Press Trust of India Malappuram (Kerala)
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 6:00 PM IST
A case of Nipah virus has been confirmed in the Malappuram district of Kerala, health officials said on Wednesday.

State Health Minister Veena George stated that a woman from Valanchery in the district has been diagnosed with Nipah virus infection.

She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Perinthalmanna, health officials said.

They said the woman had been experiencing fever for the past week and developed symptoms such as cough and breathing difficulties. Suspecting a possible Nipah infection, her samples were sent to the virology laboratory in Pune.

The lab later confirmed it to be a case of Nipah infection, officials said.

First Published: May 08 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

