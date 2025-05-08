Home / India News / Govt directs OTT platforms to halt streaming of Pak-origin content

The government on Thursday advised OTT platforms to discontinue streaming of Pakistan-origin content. | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 5:42 PM IST
The government on Thursday advised OTT platforms to discontinue streaming of Pakistan-origin content, including web-series, films and podcasts, with immediate effect.

The advisory by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting comes in the wake of strikes by Indian armed forces on terror sites in Pakistan to avenge the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

"In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription based model or otherwise, having its origins in Pakistan with immediate effect," the advisory issued by the ministry said.

Topics :OTT usersOTT platformsInformation and Broadcasting MinistryPahalgam attackOperation SindoorIndia-Pak conflict

First Published: May 08 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

