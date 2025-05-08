IMD weather update: Prediction of rain & storm in many states till May 11

Following the formation of five cyclonic circulations throughout the nation, the India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) has issued warnings for rainfall and thunderstorms in numerous states. Until May 11, rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are predicted over central and northwest India.

As the state gets ready for unstable weather over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rain notice for many districts in Tamil Nadu, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Also, Mumbai will get rain and thunderstorms over the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD weather update: Northern parts of India

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Thursday's rains in Delhi, which is expected to be accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms. Across the next five days, the IMD predicts that rainfall and thunderstorm activity will continue in the country's central and northwest regions, while a new heat wave may start across eastern India on Thursday.

The IMD stated widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds is anticipated over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Uttarakhand this week. Until May 11, there is a chance of scattered rainfall across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

IMD weather forecast 2025: East and West India

The weather department said fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Konkan, Goa, Marathawada, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat till this weekend. The IMD has predicted fairly widespread moderate rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh till May 11. Thundersquall is likely over West Madhya Pradesh today; East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh on till May 10.

IMD forecast: Southern parts of India

Although the majority of Karnataka has seen less rainfall since May 5, showers are still predicted for Bengaluru and the surrounding districts. Up till May 10, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls are predicted for both North and South Interior Karnataka.

Due to a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal that is slowly making its way towards Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, up until May 9, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Kerala are likely to see scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds; till May 11, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana are likely to experience the same.

Also, around May 13, it is highly probable that the Southwest Monsoon will move into the South Andaman Sea, some areas of the Southeast Bay of Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands.