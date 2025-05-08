Indus Waters Treaty a 'historical mistake', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 was a “historical mistake” and the government will make “short, mid and long-term” plans to use river waters that were earlier given to Pakistan under the treaty. The water will now be utilised to help Indian farmers, especially in bordering states. The union minister was speaking at a press conference on Kharif Campaign 2025 at New Delhi Union Agriculture Ministeron Thursday said the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 was a “historical mistake” and the government will make “short, mid and long-term” plans to use river waters that were earlier given to Pakistan under the treaty. The water will now be utilised to help Indian farmers, especially in bordering states. The union minister was speaking at a press conference on Kharif Campaign 2025 at New Delhi

The government recently suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, as a response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22 that killed 26 people.

Citing the water treaty a “historical mistake”, Chouhan said, the agreement allowed Pakistan to use most of the water from important Indian rivers like the Indus, Chenab, and Jhelum.

“It was unfortunate that 80 per cent water of Indian rivers... went to Pakistan due to this treaty,” the minister said.

Now, with the treaty on hold, India plans to use that water for its own agriculture. “The Indian government will make short-term, mid-term and long-term plans to ensure each drop...of water is...utilised by our farmers,” he said.

He said this decision would benefit farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. “This is a historic decision which is in the country’s interest and also farmers’ interest,” he said.

Chouhan praised the Indian Army for its actions under ‘Operation Sindoor’. On the night of May 6–7, Indian forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These included Bahawalpur, the base of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, and Muridke, a base of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

He said the Modi government is committed to ending terrorism from its roots and will continue to take strong steps in the country’s interest.