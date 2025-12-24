Home / India News / Shimla admin rolls out special law and order plan for winter carnival 2025

For the 2025 Winter Carnival, the district administration has created a special plan. This strategy would be implemented from December 24 to January 2, 2026, according to Deputy Commissioner Shimla

Shimla administration special plan
Winter Carnival Shimla: Shimla administration special plan. (Photo: PTI)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 1:09 PM IST
With large crowds expected during the Winter Carnival Shimla 2025 and the Christmas–New Year festivities, the district administration has enforced a special law and order plan in Shimla to maintain safety and order. The city has been split into five sectors under the overall supervision of Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Pankaj Sharma.
 
Official directives in this regard were issued on Tuesday by District Magistrate (Shimla) Anupam Kashyap. He claimed that during Christmas and New Year's celebrations, the number of tourists and locals increases dramatically, requiring specific arrangements to uphold law and order and guarantee efficient traffic flow.

Shimla administration special plan: Sector-wise deployment details

Sector 1: Comprises Shoghi and its environs. This sector has been assigned to Naib Tehsildar (Shimla Urban) Bhishma Singh Kanwar.
 
Sector 2: Comprises the Lower Bazaar area, Mall Road, The Ridge, Scandal Point, Church, Lakkar Bazaar, Regal Cinema, Lift, CTO, Auckland, IGMC, Radisson Hotel, Jhansi Park, and Sher-e-Punjab. With assistance from Tehsildar (Urban) Narayan Singh Verma, SDM (Urban) Oshin Sharma has been assigned to oversee this sector.
 
Sector 3: Police Station East and the New Shimla region are included in Sector 3. Sanjeev Gupta, the Tehsildar of Shimla Rural, has been given responsibility for this area.
 
Sector 4: Fun World, Galu, Lambidhar, Fagu, Sanjauli, Dhalli, Kufri, Mashobra, Chharabra, Chini Bangla, and the neighbouring areas are all included in Sector 4. Manjit Sharma of SDM (Shimla Rural) has been given responsibility for this area.
 
Sector 5: Consists of the Old Barrier, Chakkar, ISBT Tutikandi, 103 Tunnel, and all traffic points. This sector has been given to Naib Tehsildar (Shimla Rural) Chand Ram. 

More about the Shimla administration special plan

The orders state that a designated officer, assisted by a police squad that has been deployed, has been appointed to each sector. The required deployments have already been set up by the Senior Superintendent of Police. 
 
Improving law and order for visitors while maintaining efficient traffic flow is the administration's top objective. From December 24, 2025, until January 2, 2026, the plan will be in force. 
 
Ambulances would be stationed at Shimla's entry points, the Deputy Commissioner declared. He urged visitors and the general public to abide by traffic laws and the administration's strategy. He advised motorists to strictly abstain from driving when intoxicated, stay under speed limits, and avoid passing.
 

Topics :ShimlaLaw and ordergovernment policies

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

