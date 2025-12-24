Shimla admin rolls out special law and order plan for winter carnival 2025

With large crowds expected during the Winter Carnival Shimla 2025 and the Christmas–New Year festivities, the district administration has enforced a special law and order plan in Shimla to maintain safety and order. The city has been split into five sectors under the overall supervision of Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Pankaj Sharma.

Official directives in this regard were issued on Tuesday by District Magistrate (Shimla) Anupam Kashyap. He claimed that during Christmas and New Year's celebrations, the number of tourists and locals increases dramatically, requiring specific arrangements to uphold law and order and guarantee efficient traffic flow.

Shimla administration special plan: Sector-wise deployment details Sector 1: Comprises Shoghi and its environs. This sector has been assigned to Naib Tehsildar (Shimla Urban) Bhishma Singh Kanwar. Sector 2: Comprises the Lower Bazaar area, Mall Road, The Ridge, Scandal Point, Church, Lakkar Bazaar, Regal Cinema, Lift, CTO, Auckland, IGMC, Radisson Hotel, Jhansi Park, and Sher-e-Punjab. With assistance from Tehsildar (Urban) Narayan Singh Verma, SDM (Urban) Oshin Sharma has been assigned to oversee this sector. Sector 3: Police Station East and the New Shimla region are included in Sector 3. Sanjeev Gupta, the Tehsildar of Shimla Rural, has been given responsibility for this area.

Sector 4: Fun World, Galu, Lambidhar, Fagu, Sanjauli, Dhalli, Kufri, Mashobra, Chharabra, Chini Bangla, and the neighbouring areas are all included in Sector 4. Manjit Sharma of SDM (Shimla Rural) has been given responsibility for this area. Sector 5: Consists of the Old Barrier, Chakkar, ISBT Tutikandi, 103 Tunnel, and all traffic points. This sector has been given to Naib Tehsildar (Shimla Rural) Chand Ram. More about the Shimla administration special plan The orders state that a designated officer, assisted by a police squad that has been deployed, has been appointed to each sector. The required deployments have already been set up by the Senior Superintendent of Police.