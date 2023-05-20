Home / India News / Nitish Kumar declines to reveal next steps on Bihar's caste survey

Nitish Kumar declines to reveal next steps on Bihar's caste survey

The Bihar government has completed 80 per cent of the caste based cum economic survey and it has an option to pass a law and complete the survey

IANS Patna
Nitish Kumar declines to reveal next steps on Bihar's caste survey

2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 12:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the apex court declining to hear the Bihar government's plea on the caste survey, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday declined to elaborate on his next steps, saying that the matter is in court.

"The matter is in court, hence I don't want to comment on it. Let's see what is happening. We have taken the suggestions of all parties before starting the survey. Whatever decision was taken on caste based cum economic survey, it was not the decision of the state government but it is a decision of all parties," he said while speaking to media persons in Darbhanga where he went to inaugurate a project.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it would not hear the case yet as the Patna High Court had fixed the next hearing on July 3.

The Bihar government has completed 80 per cent of the caste based cum economic survey and it has an option to pass a law and complete the survey. Such surveys had happened in Telangana and Karnataka.

"The leaders of BJP are now saying that a law should be made to complete the survey. I want to ask them why they had not said the same in the past? We have taken their suggestion before starting the survey. The economic survey had happened in the past," Nitish Kumar said.

Asked about what law can be made, he said: "We would not want to say anything on this question right now. You will be informed about the future decisions."

Asked about whether he is going to Karnataka, Nitish Kumar said: "I accepted the invitation from the newly elected Chief Minister of Karnataka as well as from Congress national President, so we are going there tomorrow for the swearing in ceremony in Bangalore."

--IANS

ajk/vd

Also Read

Ex-JD(U) president RCP Singh joins BJP, attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

2 more deaths reported in Bihar hooch tragedy; toll in Saran rises to 28

Toll in Chhapra hooch tragedy soars to 39, minister vows strict action

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to skip 'Namami Gange' event chaired by PM Modi

Bihar on alert, daily testing on large scale: CM Nitish Kumar on Covid-19

LIVE: 8 more ministers to take oath with Sidda, DKS in Karnataka today

Amit Shah on 2-day Gujarat visit; to inaugurate, lay foundation of projects

Appointment of an IPS as head of UP Prosecution Directorate is illegal: HC

No movie hall in Bengal is screening 'Kerala Story' as yet: Distributors

PM Modi holds meeting with Kishida; unveils Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima

Topics :Nitish Kumarcaste census pilot projectsBiharcaste system india

First Published: May 20 2023 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story