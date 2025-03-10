Mumbai's super-rich just got their own airport terminal. Details here

Mumbai’s elite, including top politicians, billionaire business persons and movie stars, will soon have a dedicated terminal at the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) , The Hindustan Times reported.

According to official documents reviewed by the news outlet, a VVIP-exclusive terminal is planned as part of the airport’s third phase of expansion, set for completion by 2030. Construction of the luxury terminal will begin in FY2026 and is expected to be fully operational by 2030.

Who will use the VVIP terminal?

An airport official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Hindustan Times that the terminal will cater to central and state government officials, governors, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, defence personnel, and other key government figures. It will also function as a general aviation hub for popular actors and high-profile business persons.

“The complete criteria for who qualifies for access will be determined at a later stage,” the official said. The facility will also be available to the family of the airport’s promoters, and all general aviation operations will be routed through this terminal.

Mumbai’s first-ever VVIP terminal

Currently, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) lacks a dedicated VVIP terminal. With NMIA set to start commercial operations after May 15, this new facility will be a game-changer in providing elite travellers with exclusive access and security.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) recently assessed NMIA’s readiness on February 26, confirming that the airport was 90 per cent complete. NMIAL has now applied for its mandatory airport permit, officials said.

How NMIA will transform Mumbai’s air travel

NMIA, a greenfield airport, is designed to ease congestion at CSMIA, which operates with a single runway.

- Phase 1 of the airport will accommodate 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA).

- NMIA’s first terminal will initially handle 110-12 million passengers annually, including nine million domestic and three million international travellers.

- Terminal 2, expected to be operational by end-2028, will increase total capacity to 30 MPPA.

Proposed terminal to feature a Code E taxiway

A second official close to the development also confirmed that NMIA will have a Code E taxiway connecting runway 08L/26R to the VVIP, defence, and general aviation aprons.

Code E taxiways can accommodate large aircraft such as the Boeing 747 and Airbus A380, ensuring that even the world’s biggest private jets can operate seamlessly.

“The VVIP terminal will provide a secure and exclusive environment for high-profile travellers, including Government of India officials and approved personnel,” the airport official said.

Phase 3 expansion: ATC Tower and more

As part of Phase 3, NMIA will also see the construction of a permanent Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower, located near Terminal 2. “The midfield location between the northern and southern runways was selected after a sighting study,” the official said, adding, “This new tower will ensure smooth air traffic operations, while an interim ATC tower will serve as a backup during emergencies.”