Home / India News / NMML renamed Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society, Nehru dropped

NMML renamed Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society, Nehru dropped

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society housed in Teen Murti Bhavan premises here has been renamed as Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society, prompting sharp reactions from the Congress

Press Trust of India New Delhi
NMML renamed Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society, Nehru dropped

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 1:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society housed in Teen Murti Bhavan premises here has been renamed as Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society, prompting sharp reactions from the Congress.

Teen Murti Bhavan served as the official residence of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

In a special meeting of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society (NMML), it was resolved to change its name, the Culture Ministry said on Friday.

The meeting was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the vice president of the Society, it said.

In his address at the meeting, Singh "welcomed the proposal for change in name", since in its new form the institution exhibits the contributions of all prime ministers from Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi and their responses to various challenges faced by them, the statement said.

Describing prime ministers as an institution and comparing the journey of various prime ministers to the varied colours of a rainbow, Singh emphasised that "all the colours of a rainbow have to be proportionately represented in order to make it beautiful".

"Thus the resolution has given a new name, respect to all our previous prime ministers and is democratic in content," it said.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the move to rename NMML.

"Pettiness & Vengeance, thy name is Modi. For over 59 years Nehru Memorial Museum & Library (NMML) has been a global intellectual lamdmark and treasure house of books & archives. It will henceforth be called Prime Ministers Museum & Society. What won't Mr. Modi do to distort, disparage and destroy the name & legacy of the architect of the Indian nation-state. A small, small man overburdened by his insecurities is the self-styled Vishwaguru," he tweeted.

Also Read

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society renamed; Rajnath backs decision

Congress slams Centre's decision to rename Nehru Memorial Museum, Library

Nehru's legacy stands tall like beacon: Rahul pays tributes to 1st PM

There is no documented evidence: Congress on 'Sengol' claims of Centre

TN Guv skips customary govt address; CM pilots resolution to exclude speech

Congress derides PM's silence on Manipur unrest after house of MoS torched

Assam flood: Kejriwal asks AAP workers to help victims in affected areas

53-year-old Mumbai man sells flat for Rs 1.3 cr, loses all to cyber fraud

Giani Raghbir Singh replaces Giani Harpreet Singh as Akal Takht Jathedar

Cyclone Biparjoy: 10 things you should know after 12 hours of landfall

Topics :NMML SocietyPoliticsIndia Prime Minister

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story