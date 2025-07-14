Home / India News / No biryani for stray dogs in Bengaluru, only chicken rice, says BBMP

To reduce aggression and control the stray dog population, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike will feed chicken rice to support sterilisation efforts across Bengaluru

stray dog sterilisation
The clarification from the civic body, which came on Sunday, was in response to viral posts claiming that stray dogs were being fed fancy meals.
Saurabh Thakur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:14 PM IST
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has cleared up confusion over its new feeding plan for stray dogs. After a wave of memes and jokes on social media, the BBMP has confirmed that it is serving only chicken rice to stray dogs and not biryani, according to a report in Deccan Herald.
 
As part of its efforts to control the stray dog population in Bengaluru, the BBMP will spend ₹2.88 crore annually to feed about 4,000 stray dogs.
 
According to a Hindustan Times report, nearly 100 feeding spots will be created in each city zone, and approximately 500 dogs will be fed daily throughout the year, said BBMP’s Special Commissioner for Animal Husbandry, Suralkar Vikas Kishore.
 
“This is not a welfare scheme. It is part of a strategy to control the stray dog population,” Kishore said. He explained that the move follows the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.
 
Each meal will cost ₹19 per day (before taxes). Of this, ₹11 will go towards the chicken rice, while the remaining ₹8 will cover transport, food delivery, and cleaning of the feeding spots. 
 
Hungry stray dogs often become aggressive, form aggressive packs, and increase the risk of dog bites. By feeding them regularly, the BBMP hopes to reduce aggression and make it easier to catch the dogs for sterilisation and vaccination, Kishore added.
 
The plan got mixed response from the public. Some people praised it as a kind and smart way to handle the issue, while others questioned whether such an amount of money should be spent on feeding stray dogs.

Topics :DogsStray dogsBengalurumeals

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

