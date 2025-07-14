No biryani for stray dogs in Bengaluru, only chicken rice, says BBMP

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has cleared up confusion over its new feeding plan for stray dogs. After a wave of memes and jokes on social media, the BBMP has confirmed that it is serving only chicken rice to stray dogs and not biryani, according to a report in Deccan Herald.

ALSO READ: Legendary South Indian actor B Saroja Devi passes away at 87 in Bengaluru The clarification from the civic body, which came on Sunday, was in response to viral posts claiming that stray dogs were being fed fancy meals.

As part of its efforts to control the stray dog population in Bengaluru, the BBMP will spend ₹2.88 crore annually to feed about 4,000 stray dogs.

According to a Hindustan Times report, nearly 100 feeding spots will be created in each city zone, and approximately 500 dogs will be fed daily throughout the year, said BBMP’s Special Commissioner for Animal Husbandry, Suralkar Vikas Kishore. “This is not a welfare scheme. It is part of a strategy to control the stray dog population,” Kishore said. He explained that the move follows the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023. ALSO READ: Fire breaks out in coaches of Hisar, Rayalaseema Express at Tirupati Each meal will cost ₹19 per day (before taxes). Of this, ₹11 will go towards the chicken rice, while the remaining ₹8 will cover transport, food delivery, and cleaning of the feeding spots.