Home / India News / Fire breaks out in coaches of Hisar, Rayalaseema Express at Tirupati

Fire breaks out in coaches of Hisar, Rayalaseema Express at Tirupati

Fires on passenger and freight trains near Tirupati and Thiruvallur trigger panic, destroy coaches, disrupt Chennai-bound services. Thankfully, no casualties were reported

Tirupati train fire
he fire soon intensified and completely destroyed the affected coaches. | Credit: Screenshot
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 4:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A fire broke out on the Hisar Express near Tirupati railway station in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, causing panic among passengers and disrupting train operations in the area. Meanwhile, another train (Rayalaseema Express), travelling from Rajasthan to Tirupati, saw flames quickly spread through one of its coaches, according to a tweet by ANI.
 
Railway staff acted promptly, and fire tenders were immediately sent to the Tirupati railway station yard. A nearby Vande Bharat train, running on a parallel track, reportedly stopped in time, preventing a more serious situation.

Coaches gutted, but no casualties

According to a report by NDTV, eyewitnesses said they saw thick smoke and flames coming from two coaches early in the morning. The fire soon intensified and completely destroyed the affected coaches. So far, no injuries have been reported as the coaches were reportedly empty at the time.
 
Fire and rescue teams responded swiftly. Several fire engines were involved, and it took nearly an hour to fully put out the flames. The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be confirmed. A full investigation is now underway.
   
Though there were no passengers on board the burnt coaches, the damage to property is significant. Efforts are on to clear the charred coaches from the tracks and resume normal services.

'No danger at this point'

A Srinivasa Perumal, Superintendent of Police, told NDTV: "Rescue teams have taken full control of the train. There is no danger to life at this point." Seema Aggarwal, chief of fire services, added: "Our teams have reached the spot and are extinguishing. Since it's diesel, it's a challenge. Additional teams have been sent."
 
Due to the fire, people in nearby areas were evacuated as a precaution. Meanwhile, train movement between Chennai and other regions has been hit due to the fire. The Southern Railways announced the cancellation of eight trains from Chennai and the diversion of five others.
 
In a separate incident on Sunday morning, a freight train carrying 45 tankers of crude oil caught fire near Egattur, close to Thiruvallur. The train was travelling from Ennore in Chennai to Mumbai when one of the tankers caught fire. The flames quickly spread to nearby tankers, resulting in a massive blaze.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Shubhanshu Shukla boards SpaceX Dragon, undocking shortly

Goa, Haryana get new governors, Kavinder Gupta named Lt guv of Ladakh

National Sports Governance Bill to be tabled in monsoon session: Mandaviya

Freedom of speech being abused over objectionable cartoons on PM, RSS: SC

Marriages sacred to Hindus at stake due to couples' trivial issues: HC

Topics :Indian RailwaysTrain AccidentVande Bharat trainfire safety

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story