Home / India News / No compromise on OTT rules on display of anti-tobacco warnings: Govt

No compromise on OTT rules on display of anti-tobacco warnings: Govt

The report further claims that some platforms have chosen less intrusive warnings as a result of such an agreement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative image of cigarette smoking. (Pixabay/Alexas_Fotos)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 7:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

There is no compromise on OTT Rules 2023 requiring online streaming platforms to incorporate anti-tobacco warnings in their content, the Union Health Ministry asserted on Saturday and warned of action in case of non-compliance.

The ministry termed as "false, misleading and based on misrepresented facts" a media report that recently claimed that the Union Government has reached an uneasy compromise with OTT (over-the-top) streaming services on adding smoking warnings to their content.

The report further claims that some platforms have chosen less intrusive warnings as a result of such an agreement.

"The media report is not factually correct and does not reflect the correct picture of the Union Government's commitment towards improving public health as one of its priority duties," the ministry said in a statement.

Considering public health as a priority issue, the government has extended the COTP (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products) film rules to OTT platforms also.

The OTT Rules 2023 became operative from September 1, 2023.

Under these rules, now all OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar, Jio Cinema, Sony LIV, ALTBalaji, Voot, etc. have to display anti-tobacco health spots, anti-tobacco health warnings as a prominent static message and audio-visual disclaimer on the ill-effects of tobacco use as prescribed in the rules.

This step of the government has been commended by various public health organisations and experts.

"By bringing OTT under the tobacco control rules, India has become a world leader in tobacco control measures," the statement said.

"All OTT platforms are required to strictly comply with the provision of the OTT Rules 2023 as it became effective from September 1, 2023. There is no compromise with the rules and action will be initiated by the government for any non-compliance with the rules," the ministry said.

Also Read

UK might ban smoking: Here's what the Indian law says about smoking

Zydus Lifesciences receives final USFDA approval for varenicline tablets

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Live streaming, predicted winner, votes and prize

Loneliness poses health risks as deadly as daily smoking: US surgeon

World No Tobacco Day: Govt bans tobacco promotion on OTT; notifies rules

Delhi-bound flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai over bomb threat

Empower women by making them equal partners in nation-building: Prez Murmu

Cyclone Tej brewing in Arabian Sea at 1,850 km southwest of Karachi

Gaganyaan test flight: Crew module recovered, data looks good, says Isro

Air quality likely to turn 'very poor', Govt invokes Grap Stage 2 measures

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :OTT usersSmokingTobaccoOTT platforms

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story