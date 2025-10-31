Friday, October 31, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Air quality in Delhi-NCR improves slightly but remains in 'poor' category

Air quality in Delhi-NCR improves slightly but remains in 'poor' category

Stronger breeze offered slight relief even as air quality remained 'poor'. Delhi recorded its wettest October in three years, keeping temperatures unusually lower

Early morning visibility showed signs of improvement in parts of central and south Delhi, in contrast to the dense haze observed on Thursday

Apexa Rai New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Air quality improved marginally across Delhi-NCR on Friday but continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category, offering only limited relief to the residents. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 282 around 8 am on October 31. 
 
The 24-hour average AQI reported a day earlier stood at 370, placing citywide air quality in the ‘very poor’ category. Several areas of Delhi and NCR, particularly those closer to traffic corridors and industrial clusters, remained in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ range.
 

Strong winds bring some respite

Early morning visibility showed signs of improvement in parts of central and south Delhi, in contrast to the dense haze observed on Thursday when the AQI had crossed 400 in several areas. Friday’s relative relief was attributed to slightly stronger surface winds and very light rainfall in Noida and Greater Noida, which helped settle particulate matter. 
However, authorities cautioned that the improvement may be temporary as meteorological conditions remain variable and emissions from local sources continue. Vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory or cardiac ailments, have been advised to limit outdoor exposure.

Delhi sees wettest October in 3 yrs

Meanwhile, the national capital witnessed one of its coolest and wettest Octobers in three years. Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed the average maximum temperature for the month at 31.5 degrees Celsius, around 1.5 degrees Celsius below the long-period average. Delhi recorded nearly six times the usual rainfall for October, with 89.3 mm logged this month, its third-highest October rainfall in the last decade. 
 
IMD attributed the cooler conditions to multiple western disturbances and prolonged periods of cloud cover.
 
Despite the favourable weather pattern, air quality has deteriorated sharply in recent days due to a combination of stubble smoke transport, low humidity, and slow-moving surface winds that have allowed pollutants to accumulate. Officials warned that air quality could fluctuate over the next 48 hours, depending on wind direction and speed.

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

