No manipulation or dirty biz in Air India plane crash probe: Aviation min

Naidu said everyone has to wait for the final AAIB probe report to know what exactly happened

His assertion comes against the backdrop of concerns expressed in certain quarters about the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) probe into the fatal crash.
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 11:38 PM IST
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday said there is "no manipulation or dirty business" happening in the investigation into the Air India plane crash that killed 260 people on June 12.

"There is no manipulation, or there is no dirty business, happening in the investigation. It is a very clean and very thorough process that we are doing according to the rules...," the minister said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a book launch function in the national capital.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

