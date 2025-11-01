Home / India News / No matter how big one becomes, he shouldn't forget his culture: CJI

No matter how big one becomes, he shouldn't forget his culture: CJI

CJI Gavai said the opportunity he got as a judge to provide socio-economic justice to people was better than any riches

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI
Addressing students, the CJI said, "One should not break the connection with one's soil. No matter how big an individual becomes, he should not forget his culture." (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kaushambi (UP)
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 9:53 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Saturday said that one should remain connected to one's soil and that no matter how big an individual becomes, he should never forget his culture.

Gavai said the opportunity he got as a judge to provide socio-economic justice to people was better than any riches.

He was speaking at the annual function of Maheshwari Prasad Inter College in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district. Currently a government-funded Inter College, the institute was founded as a primary school in 1966 by Devendra Nath, the father of Supreme Court Justice Vikram Nath.

Addressing students, the CJI said, "One should not break the connection with one's soil. No matter how big an individual becomes, he should not forget his culture."  Gavai said that before becoming a judge, he was a lawyer with a good practice. But the opportunity he had as a judge to provide socio-economic justice to the citizens of the country was better than earning crores of rupees.

He urged the students to take inspiration from great personalities visiting the college. "You are the future of the country. How India will be tomorrow depends on you. You are fortunate that you are born in the land of Buddha," said CJI Gavai, who is the first Buddhist to hold the office.

He said he has come to the programme not as the Chief Justice of India, but as "an elder brother of Justice Vikram Nath" as the two of them share a close bond.

"I had wanted to visit this college long ago, but (Justice) Vikram Nath said he will take me here when I become the CJI. After 15 months and seven days, when Justice Vikram Nath becomes the Chief Justice of India, I will come to this school's programme without even being invited," said Gavai, who was accompanied by wife Tejaswini Gavai.

A student from an economically weaker family presented a hand-drawn portrait of the CJI, on which he expressed great delight. Later, the school's management committee announced Rs 11,000 financial assistance to the student.

Gavai said the institute's founder, late Devendra Nath Srivastava, had "planted a small sapling by opening a small school in Alam Chand village to connect the children of backward classes and Dalits in the area to the mainstream of education, which has today become a huge banyan tree."  Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Arun Bhansali, who was a special guest at the programme, said the college was a bridge to send rural talents into the country's mainstream.

"Education is not just a means to get a job, education teaches you to differentiate between right and wrong," Bhansali said, adding that technology should be used only for positive works.

He also asked teachers to encourage the students to ask questions in the class.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar poll outcome will rattle BJP-led govt at Centre, says Akhilesh Yadav

India to host maritime information sharing workshop from November 3-5

Delhi govt steps up pollution drive; Sirsa reviews measures at Anand Vihar

Delhi traffic curbs, diversions issued for 'Sekhon IAF Marathon' on Sunday

Harish Salve calls for reform in judicial appointments, warns of overreach

Topics :India NewsCJIAllahabad High Court

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story