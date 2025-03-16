'No mercy for drug cartels', Shah says govt committed to fighting drugs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Government will show "no mercy for drug cartels" and said that the Narendra Modi-led Central Government's "bottom to top and top to bottom" approach to combat drug trafficking.

"No mercy for drug cartels. Accelerating the Modi govt's march to build a drug-free Bharat, a massive consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs88 crore is seized, and 4 members of the international drug cartel are arrested in Imphal and Guwahati zones," Shah said in a post on social media platform X.

"The drug haul is a testament to the stellar performance of the bottom-to-top and top-to-bottom approach to investigation," he noted.

The Minister reiterated that the government's efforts to combat drug trafficking will continue. "Our hunt for drugs continues," he added, emphasizing the commitment to tackling illegal drug trade and maintaining national security.

Earlier on March 3, the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Mizoram Police, seized methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 60.63 crore in the Champhai district of Mizoram. The operation was conducted on February 28 in the general area of Crossing Point One, Zokhawthar.

In a post on X, the official wrote, "AssamRifles, along with Mizoram Police, recovered Methamphetamine Tablets weighing 20.209 Kgs Worth Rs 60.627 Crores in general area Crossing Point One, Zokhawthar, Champhai District, Mizoram on 28 Feb 2025."

On February 28, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police conducted intelligence-based joint operations in Mizoram, leading to the apprehension of three individuals and the recovery of arms and ammunition.

On February 27, security forces launched an operation based on specific intelligence inputs in Lawngtlai town, Lawngtlai district. This operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of ammunition.