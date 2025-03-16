Whitewashing of Shahi Jama Masjid's outer wall begins after HC order

The whitewashing of the outer wall of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal began on Sunday morning, an advocate of the mosque side said.

The Allahabad High Court on March 12 directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake and complete the whitewashing at the mosque within one week.

Following the high court order, an ASI team carried out measurements and assessments on March 13.

"The whitewashing of the outer wall of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal began on Sunday," Shakeel Warsi, an advocate representing the mosque side in the Sambhal district court told PTI. The whitewashing pertains only to the outer wall of Shahi Jama Masjid, Advocate Hari Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, said. Earlier on Monday, the Allahabad High Court had directed the counsel appearing for the ASI to come up with specific averments as to what prejudice would whitewashing the outer walls of the mosque cause.

SFA Naqvi, counsel for the masjid committee, had submitted that "ASI till date, has not disclosed in its affidavit that it is denying the whitewashing, extra lighting and installation of decorative lights outside the disputed structure." He had also placed reliance upon the coloured photographs of the exterior portion of the disputed site showing the need of whitewashing.

Giving information about the colours used in painting the Shahi Jama Masjid, Zafar Ali said that "we use green, white and golden colour. We have always used it and we will still do the same."

Sambhal has been tense after riots broke out on November 24 last year following a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque here. Four people were killed and several, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes.