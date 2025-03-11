No new schemes in Assam budget, focus on expanding existing ones: CM

The Assam budget for 2025-26 is focused on the expansion of existing schemes and ensuring that benefits percolate to more people, with no new announcements even as assembly polls are due next year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

He maintained that the Assam government is pursuing a model of development where physical infrastructure is built along with taking forward culture and heritage, and funds are made available to the lowest strata to boost economic activities.

Sarma was speaking in the assembly during a discussion on the state budget, his government's last full-fledged one, which was presented by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on Monday.

Assembly elections in Assam are likely to take place during March-April next year.

"Some are trying to say that this is an election budget. But, there are no new announcements in it. The budget focuses on taking forward the existing schemes with some new additions, he said.

Some of the new additions in the budget relate to the ones about the OTT platform for Assamese content, especially the old classics, and its own satellite, the CM said.

Asserting that the state has improved its financial parametres, Sarma said the capital expenditure increased from around Rs 3,000 crore in 2015-16 to nearly Rs 25,000 crore in 2024-25.

The state is expected to cross Rs 32,000 crore in capital expenditure during the next fiscal, he said.

In terms of budget utilisation, it was 63 per cent in 2015-16, the last fiscal of Congress CM Tarun Gogoi's 15-year-regime, which has gone up to 83 per cent in 2024-25, said Sarma.

He said Assam has also been able to maintain a good debt-to-GSDP ratio, registering higher GSDP annual growth rate than the national average since 2015-16, making it among the fastest growing states in the country.

The chief minister highlighted various infrastructure development initiatives in the budget, which align with the government's focus on equal growth in all parts of the state.

Sarma also asserted that his government is focused on creating infrastructure and conserving the state's heritage and culture, which is the new model of development, where development happens in all sectors.

We are emerging as a manufacturing hub, an economic hub and also as a soft power, he said.

The recognition of Charaideo Moidam as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, classical language status to Assamese, a world record through Bihu' dance performance and a mega Jhumur' dance recital are some of the instances that have displayed Assam's prominence as an emerging soft power, asserted Sarma.

After witnessing the Jhumur performance here last month, the European Union commissioner said he will be meeting me in New Delhi, as he was so overwhelmed and wants to congratulate our participants, he said.

Schemes like Orunudoi' are being emulated by other states, while Assam also looks towards the best practises of different states to ensure more benefit for people, the CM said.

On criticism over money transfer schemes to beneficiaries, Sarma said it was to ensure that the funds are directly pumped into the bottom of the society, which will increase economic activities.

Whether it be the existing monthly Rs 1,250 financial aid to women under Orunudoi' or the newly announced Rs 5,000 one-time grant to tea workers and Rs 2,500 per month for a year to fresh unemployed graduates, these will give purchasing power in the hands of people and this is our economic model, Sarma added.