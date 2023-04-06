Home / India News / Delhi mayor inspects slum dwellings, asks officials to renovate dhobi ghat

Delhi mayor inspects slum dwellings, asks officials to renovate dhobi ghat

The mayor directed that an FIR be filed against those who damaged the MCD property and said gates should be installed at all public parks, the MCD said

New Delhi
Delhi mayor inspects slum dwellings, asks officials to renovate dhobi ghat

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 11:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday made surprise visits to slum dwellings in Vikaspuri and directed officials to carry out renovation of a dhobi ghat and an MCD-run welfare centre there.

Local MLA Mahendra Yadav and Councillor Sahib Kumar Asiwal apprised the mayor about the problems being faced by the residents of Vikaspuri, according to an official statement.

"The mayor inspected the dhobi ghat at the jhuggi-jhopri colony in Hastsal. She expressed concern over the lack of facilities and the dilapidated condition of the dhobi ghat and instructed the officials to renovate infrastructure and ensure proper drainage," the statement read.

The mayor also visited Kaali Basti JJ Colony in the ward and heard the problems of the local residents there.

During this interaction, it came to light that some people tie their animals in public parks and places. For this, they have broken the boundary wall of a building that used to be a school, the statement said.

The mayor directed that an FIR be filed against those who damaged the MCD property and said gates should be installed at all public parks, the MCD said.

Oberoi also visited the Mother and Child Welfare Centre at Hastsal Bazar.

"The mayor expressed her displeasure over the dilapidated condition of the centre and said the construction and renovation work should be expedited," the MCD said.

Topics :MCDDelhiSlumsAAP government

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 9:22 PM IST

Also Read

After much delay, stage set to elect new MCD mayor following SC order

BJP fields Shalimar Bagh councillor Rekha Gupta for Delhi Mayor polls

Municipal House to elect national capital's mayor, deputy mayor today

Heavy security deployment at MCD headquarters for Delhi mayoral poll

CM Kejriwal recommends LG to hold Delhi mayoral election on Feb 22

Indian government forms panel to review pension system, says FinMin

'Veer Mata', 'Veer Pita' identity cards for parents of martyrs in Rajasthan

Vijayawada Railway Division logs highest gross earnings at Rs 5,306 cr

Gaganyaan: ISRO successfully completes human-rated engine test campaign

XBB.1.16 accounts for 38.2% of Covid infection in India: INSACOG bulletin

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story