'No prima facie case made out against ex-CM Palaniswami,' TN govt tells HC

Giving a clean chit to AIADMK top leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that there was no prima facie case made out against him in respect of allegations of corruption in the construction of 11 medical colleges in the state during his tenure as chief minister.

Advocate general P S Raman made the submission when a Public Interest Litigation petition in this regard came up for hearing before the First Bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan.

Raman submitted that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted a detailed inquiry and found that there was no prima facie case made out against Palaniswami as regards the allegations of corruption.

A report was submitted to the Vigilance Commissioner, who in turn submitted it to the state government. The State government accepted the report and dropped the proceedings against Palaniswami, he said. The bench adjourned the matter to be posted for hearing after Christmas vacation. This is to enable the counsel for the petitioner to make his submission with regard to the scope of judicial review. In his petition, N Rajasekaran submitted that during the period when Edappadi Palaniswami was the Chief Minister, the government constructed medical colleges in 11 districts in the State. The total project cost was shared in the ratio of 60 per cent by the central government and 40 per cent by the state government.