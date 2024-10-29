Business Standard
Diljit's concert leaves JLN Stadium in a mess, athletes' training impacted

The venue, which serves as a primary training ground for athletes, was littered with garbage, beer bottles, and broken equipment

JLN Stadium

Shocked athletes discovered the extent of the damage as they arrived for training at JLN Stadium. | Photo Credit: X@jon_selvaraj

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in Delhi was left in a state of disarray after Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert on October 26-27. The venue, a training facility for athletes, was strewn with garbage, beer bottles, and damaged equipment, including broken hurdles. When athletes returned for training on Monday, they were shocked to find the athletics track and stands cluttered with debris.
 
Delhi-based middle-distance runner Beant Singh shared a video of the stadium on social media, drawing attention to the damaged equipment left behind after the music concert. “This is where athletes train, but people partied, drank, and left it in shambles,” he commented. Singh mentioned that the state of the stadium is disrupting athletes' preparations for upcoming championships.
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beant Singh (@beant.bhinder_800m)

 
Concert organisers draw flak
 
The concert’s organisers faced criticism from both athletes and the public alike. Singh maintaining that he had no grievances against the artist but rather with the event’s management. “The stadium was closed a full week before the concert, leaving budding athletes with nowhere to train,” Singh said in an interview. He voiced disappointment over the lack of respect and support shown towards Indian athletes. “People will continue to wonder why India struggles to win medals at the Olympics,” he said.
 
Following the outcry, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), which manages the JLN Stadium, responded by initiating a thorough clean-up. SAI confirmed that the Main Arena will be restored to host an Indian Super League (ISL) match on October 31. They shared images of the restoration work and clarified that their agreement with the concert organisers required the stadium to be returned to its original condition. 
 
 
The surface of the stadium’s synthetic track sustained damage from cleaning equipment. Consequently, athletes have had to shift their training to a smaller warm-up area outside the stadium. Notably, the stadium is available for non-sporting events at a rental cost of Rs 4.5 lakh per day.
 
The stadium, once a showcase for the 1982 Asian Games and renovated for the 2010 Commonwealth Games, has since seen a decline in its infrastructure status. While the venue often hosts events to generate funds, this concert was the first held in the main playing area, creating unexpected challenges for athletes and management alike. 
 

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

