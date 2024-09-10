Diljit's Dil-Luminati India tour: View venues, booking details and more

After performing across North America, Australia and New Zealand recently, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is set to bring the Dil-Luminati Tour to India. The tour will begin on October 26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi and feature celebrations in ten cities across the country. The tour will include cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, and Guwahati, after Delhi. The Pre-sale for the highly awaited 10-day event opened around noon today, September 10, and 'early bird' tickets were grabbed up in a few seconds, exhibiting the enormous popularity of the star. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Diljit's Dil-Luminati India tour 2024: Dates and Cities

• Delhi: October 26, 2024

• Hyderabad: November 15, 2024

• Ahmedabad: November 17, 2024

• Lucknow: November 22, 2024

• Pune: November 24, 2024

• Kolkata: November 30, 2024

• Bengaluru: December 6, 2024

• Indore: December 8, 2024

• Chandigarh: December 14, 2024

• Guwahati: December 29, 2024.

Diljit's Dil-Luminati India tour 2024: Booking details

Pre-Sale for HDFC Pixel Card Holders: Beginning from September 10, 2024, at 12 PM on Zomato Live.

General Ticket Sales: Open to the public from September 12, 2024, at 1 PM.

About the Dil-Luminati Tour

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati visit has previously caused waves worldwide with exhibitions across the US, Canada, and Europe. He has been seen and heard all over the world, and at his concert in Toronto, he even met up with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in person. The tour has solidified his status as a worldwide icon.

Diljit's global acclaim keeps on evolving and growing. He has worked together with prestigious artists like Camilo, Julius Dubose, and Sia. Remarkably, in 2020, he became the first Punjabi artist to be highlighted in Times Square, New York City. In 2023, he left a mark on the world as the first Indian artist to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Recently, Diljit also stood out as truly newsworthy as the first Punjabi singer to show up on "The Tonight Show." Fans in India can anticipate a series of terrific performances as Diljit Dosanjh brings his worldwide success back home.