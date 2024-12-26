No restriction on freedom of expression in Manipur: Writer Haobam Satyabati

Manipuri writer Haobam Satyabati Devi has said that there is no restriction on freedom of expression except in some parts of the state due to the Meitei-Kuki conflict.

The author, who was recently selected for the Sahitya Akademi Award for her work "Mynu Bora Nungshi Shirol", said that the state is facing "a challenging time" with the ongoing conflict between the two communities.

"This is a very unfortunate and challenging time for the local people and especially the writers, the internet is banned every now and then. People are forced to stay locked in their homes. We cannot go to other areas except the valley," Haobam told PTI Bhasha in a phone interaction.

She added that even though "the movement of the intellectuals has been limited", largely there is no restriction on freedom of expression.

"There is no restriction on freedom of expression except in the areas affected by the conflict. Yes, it is true that the movement of the intellectuals has been limited. There is no restriction on movement but the unrest in some parts does not allow people to do so," the writer said.

More than 250 people have been killed in ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the state since May last year.

Also Read

Haobam noted that the central and the state governments are working to restore peace and hoped that "normalcy will be restored in the state very soon".

Born on April 11, 1952, Haobam's first book came in 1976 as a collection of Manipuri short stories titled "Malaba Diary". Her first novel "Sakhangdabi" was published in 1984. Haobam's works include "Pokanapham", "Igi Nugapi Macha", "Mahaktubu", and "Warormagadara".

The writer, who has been associated with a number of creative forums including Manipur Sahitya Parishad, The Cultural Forum Manipur, Writers Forum Imphal as a member, said that there is "almost no translation of Hindi literature into Manipuri".

"Manipuri society is not very familiar with Hindi literature or literature of other Indian languages. There is still a lot of work to be done in this field and said that to connect different parts of the country with each other, special focus will have to be given on the translation of literary works in regional languages," the 72-year-old said.

Haobam, a teacher and founder member of Manipur's first women's organisation 'Manipuri Chhanura Lyceum Marup' (MACHALEIMA), has earlier been awarded the 'Rajkumar Sheetaljit Singh Lifetime Achievement Award' in 2021.

The Sahitya Akademi recently announced the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award for the year 2024 to the writers of 21 Indian languages, including eminent poet Gagan Gill for Hindi and Easterine Kire in English. The winning writers will be awarded the award at a ceremony organised on March 8 next year.