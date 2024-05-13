Nothing suspicious found at IGI, hospitals after bomb threats: Police

After Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and over half a dozen government hospitals in the national capital received bomb threats through emails, Delhi police said that nothing suspicious was found.

According to Delhi Police, IGI Airport received a bomb threat through email from an unidentified account on Sunday afternoon. The sender threatened the presence of an explosive device inside the premises.

Initially, similar emails were received at two government hospitals, including Burari Government Hospital, and Mangolpuri's Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Sunday afternoon, DCP North Manoj Meena.

The Delhi Police swiftly acted upon receiving the information regarding the threatening emails and started an investigation.

While Delhi Police and Fire Services Department teams were carrying out search operations at these places, five other government hospitals in the national capital also reported receiving bomb threats through emails on Sunday evening, prompting a search operation at all locations simultaneously.

The hospitals that got bomb threat emails include -- Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri, Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital in Hari Nagar, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Dilshad Garden, Hindu Rao Hospital in Malka Ganj, and Aruna Asaf Ali Govt Hospital of Rajpur Road.

Soon after the bomb threats, a search operation was launched at all places.

Dr SK Kaakraan, Medical Superintendent at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital said, "Police and the bomb squad team came here and searched the entire hospital but they did not find anything. We are investigating on our level, police is also investigating."

These bomb threat emails came nearly two weeks after multiple schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email.

According to the Delhi Police, a total of 131 schools received threat emails on May 1. Later, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an official statement calling the email a 'hoax.