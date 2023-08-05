Home / India News / Nuh police station attack was aimed at destroying evidence: Haryana govt

Nuh police station attack was aimed at destroying evidence: Haryana govt

In the biggest ever raid of its kind, the Haryana Police had uncovered a cyber fraud worth about Rs 100 crore in April

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 11:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Haryana government on Saturday said the attack on the cybercrime police station in Nuh district was aimed at destroying evidence related to a massive fraud unearthed earlier this year.

The cybercrime police station was targeted during the violence that erupted in Nuh on July 31.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted after a mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the last few days.

Under the guise of the violence in Nuh in the past few days, an attempt was made to destroy the evidence collected during the raid and the cyber police station was attacked, the government said in a statement.

Documents related to the huge fraud and other crimes were kept at the police station, it said.

In the biggest ever raid of its kind, the Haryana Police had uncovered a cyber fraud worth about Rs 100 crore in April.

As part of the crackdown, 320 hideouts of cyber criminals spread across 14 villages in Nuh were raided and 65 cyber criminals were arrested.

Besides, 66 mobile phones and numerous fake documents were seized.

Home Minister Anil Vij had on Thursday said the Haryana government has taken the attack on the cybercrime police station very seriously.

He had also said that Nuh was becoming the new Jamtara, Jharkhand district infamous as India's cybercrime hub, when a massive crackdown was launched against cyber criminals.

Also Read

SC directs Centre, states to ensure peaceful rallies against Nuh violence

After communal tension, Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Nuh district

Haryana violence: Govt relaxes mobile internet ban for three hours

6 killed in communal clashes in Haryana, 116 arrested: What we know so far

We will collect compensation from the accused for the damage: Haryana CM

Suspension of mobile internet, SMS services in Nuh, Palwal extended

Army launches multiple operations in Manipur; one militant nabbed

Tremors jolt Delhi, parts of north India; Kejriwal hopes everyone is safe

NRF to ensure equitable funding for research: Jitendra Singh at BRICS meet

Kashmir struck by 3 earthquakes in one day, no reports of any damage

Topics :HaryanaCommunal clashes

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story