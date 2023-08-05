Nuh police station attack was aimed at destroying evidence: Haryana govt

The Haryana government on Saturday said the attack on the cybercrime police station in Nuh district was aimed at destroying evidence related to a massive fraud unearthed earlier this year.

The cybercrime police station was targeted during the violence that erupted in Nuh on July 31.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted after a mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the last few days.

Under the guise of the violence in Nuh in the past few days, an attempt was made to destroy the evidence collected during the raid and the cyber police station was attacked, the government said in a statement.

Documents related to the huge fraud and other crimes were kept at the police station, it said.

In the biggest ever raid of its kind, the Haryana Police had uncovered a cyber fraud worth about Rs 100 crore in April.

As part of the crackdown, 320 hideouts of cyber criminals spread across 14 villages in Nuh were raided and 65 cyber criminals were arrested.

Besides, 66 mobile phones and numerous fake documents were seized.

Home Minister Anil Vij had on Thursday said the Haryana government has taken the attack on the cybercrime police station very seriously.

He had also said that Nuh was becoming the new Jamtara, Jharkhand district infamous as India's cybercrime hub, when a massive crackdown was launched against cyber criminals.