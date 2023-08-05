Home / India News / Tremors jolt Delhi, parts of north India; Kejriwal hopes everyone is safe

Tremors jolt Delhi, parts of north India; Kejriwal hopes everyone is safe

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 11:47 PM IST
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan which shook parts of north India, including the national capital, on Saturday night.

The temblor hit the mountainous regions of Afghanistan at 9:31 pm and residents of the national capital region felt the tremors soon after.

"The quake hit twice at around 9:30 pm," said Preeti Shankar, who resides in a high-rise apartment in Noida on the eastern fringes of the national capital.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at 36.38 degrees north on the latitude and 70.77 degrees east on the longitude in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, said, "Earthquake tremors have also been felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe."

"Hey Delhi people, We hope you all are safe! For any emergency help, dial 112," the Delhi Police said in a tweet.

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

Next Story