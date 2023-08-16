Home / India News / Nuh violence: FIR registered against speeches at Palwal 'mahapanchayat'

The FIR was registered under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (statements conducing public mischief) among others at Hathin Police station on Monday, police said

Press Trust of India Gurugram/Palwal

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 11:34 PM IST
Police have registered an FIR against unidentified people for allegedly making provocative speeches at the August 13 'Sarv Hindu Samaj mahapanchayat' in Haryana's Palwal, officials said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Probationer Sub-Inspector (PSI) Sachin, who alleged that some people gave provocative speeches against the people of another community during the gathering in Pondri village, they said.

The FIR was registered under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (statements conducing public mischief) among others at the Hathin Police station on Monday, police said.

"An FIR has been registered and action will be taken as per the law," SHO Manoj Kumar said.

The 'mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits decided to resume on August 28 the VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh which was disrupted after communal violence in July. It also made several demands, which included an NIA probe into the attack on the VHP yatra in Nuh on July 31 and declaring Nuh a cow slaughter-free district.

While addressing the event, some Hindu leaders said that Hindus in Nuh, a Muslim-dominated district, be given relaxation in securing arms licences for self-defence.

