J&K CM reviews flood mitigation measures, says situation in Jammu serious

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the situation in various parts of Jammu is quite serious following heavy rain and directed the administration to maintain high alert.

The chief minister gave the instructions at a meeting held here to take stock of flood control measures in Jammu, his office said in a post on X.

Moderate to heavy rain lashed Jammu division for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. Almost all rivers and streams are flowing above or close to the danger mark, submerging a number of low-lying areas and roads in the city and elsewhere.

Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been suspended.