Home / India News / Odisha seeks public info on Puri stampede that killed 3 during Rath Yatra

Odisha seeks public info on Puri stampede that killed 3 during Rath Yatra

The public notice issued by the Planning and Convergence department, also mentioned that any individual or organisation can share their information regarding how such an incident took place

Puri: Chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra at the Jagannath Temple, on the eve of the annual ‘Rath Yatra' festival, in Puri, Odisha, Thursday, June 26, 2025
The public notice issued by the Planning and Convergence department, also mentioned that any individual or organisation can share their information | PTI Photo
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 12:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Odisha government on Thursday sought information from public regarding the stampede that took place near Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri during a ceremony related to ongoing Rath Yatra festivities in which three persons were killed and 50 others injured.

The state government through a public notice urged the people to share information, video footage or any other materials related to the stampede which took place early on Sunday for a proper and transparent inquiry into the incident.

The public notice issued by the Planning and Convergence department, also mentioned that any individual or organisation can share their information regarding how such an incident took place.

"The members of the public are urged to share information, video footage or any other material through the e-mail puritragedy.enquiry@odisha.gov.in by July 20," an official said.

This apart, the notice said that the interested persons can meet and share information with Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg at the State Guest House in Bhubaneswar after 3 pm on July 9 and at the Special Circuit House in Puri on July 10 after 3 pm.

The state government has also provided two landline telephone numbers (0674-2536882/2391970) of Bhubaneswar to facilitate the people to pass on their information to the team engaged in the inquiry of the stampede tragedy.

The state government hours after the tragedy had ordered an administrative inquiry into the stampede with Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg as its chief.

Garg has already undertaken a preliminary investigation by visiting the place of the accident and also holding talks with different stakeholders including police. She is mandated to submit a report to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi within 30 days.

Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday formed a four-member OAS officers team to assist Garg to carry forward the inquiry and meet the one-month deadline.

After preliminary inquiry, Garg said that she would find out what led to the stampede situation and identify the people responsible for the incident.

"I would also see what more measures could be taken to avoid such incidents in future," the development commissioner said.

She would also examine all CCTV footage, go through the deployment orders and whether the SOPs were being followed.

After the stampede, the state government immediately transferred the Puri District Collector and the SP. Two senior police officers have also been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty.

Senior IAS officer Aravind Agarwal has been assigned the charge to supervise the Rath Yatra affairs in Puri.

Senior IPS officer Soumendra Priyadarshi has also been given the overall charge of streamlining police arrangements for the Rath Yatra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IMD forecasts light rain, thunder in Delhi; monsoon fury hits Rajasthan

Second batch of over 5,200 pilgrims leave for Amarnath yatra from Jammu

Construction of 250 houses out of 254 under PMAY ready in Goa: Official

T'gana plant blast: 5 workers still missing, DNA matching to be undertaken

Patna University uses lottery to assign principals, sparks academic ire

Topics :Jagannath TempleJagannath Rath YatraRath YatraOdisha Odisha govt

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story