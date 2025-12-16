Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 06:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Messi event chaos: Bengal sports minister resigns, CM takes charge

Messi event chaos: Bengal sports minister resigns, CM takes charge

Angry fans resorted to vandalism, alleging poor event management and criticising VIPs for hogging the football icon's attention and time to the extent that fans did not even get a glimpse of Messi

Lionel Messi, Kolkata, Salt Lake Stadium

West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas with football icon Lionel Messi. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas resigned from his post on Tuesday following the chaos that erupted during Footballer Messi's GOAT India Tour in Kolkata. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accepted Biswas' resignation earlier today.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose had demanded the minister's resignation and action against all those in the Government who have "vicarious liability for the untoward incident."

Earlier today, the West Bengal government also informed that a Special Investigation Team comprising IPS officers Piyush Pandey, Javed Shamim, Supratim Sarkar and Muralidhar has been constituted to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

The government has already served notice to Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, ordering him to "clarify within 24 hours of communication on why such mismanagement and lapses happened in the stadium on the day and why proper coordination with concerned stakeholders, including the private organiser, was not carried out so as to ensure smooth conduct of the event."

 

According to a statement by the Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police Bidhannagar, Mukesh Kumar has been served a show-cause notice, to seek a reply within 24 hours about the role and conduct of the Commissionerate in the management of the event.

Departmental proceedings initiated against Aneesh Sarkar (IPS), DCP, for his reported negligence in his duties and responsibilities on the day of the event.

The services of Deb Kumar Nandan, CEO of Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), have been withdrawn with immediate effect for his role in mismanagement and lapses in the proper conduct of the event, the state government said.

Earlier, the promoter and organiser of football star Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025, Satadru Dutta, was sent to 14 days of police custody. Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour descended into chaos on Saturday as fans who paid high ticket prices at Salt Lake Stadium's event began throwing bottles and attempting to break the gates between the stands after the Argentine legend left early.

Angry fans resorted to vandalism at the Kolkata stadium, alleging poor event management and criticising VIPs and politicians for hogging the football icon's attention and time to the extent that fans did not even get a glimpse of Messi.

Shortly after completing his iconic tour, Messi visited animal sanctuary Vantara and departed from Jamnagar, which marked his final stop, after visiting Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee lionel messi West Bengal

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

