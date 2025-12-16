Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 04:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MGNREGA to Nirmal Bharat: A look at welfare schemes renamed since 2014

MGNREGA to Nirmal Bharat: A look at welfare schemes renamed since 2014

The Centre has proposed renaming MGNREGA to VB-G RaM G, raising workdays to 125; the move adds to a long list of UPA-era welfare schemes renamed since 2014

The Union government has proposed to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act to VB-G RaM G Bill. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

The Union government has proposed a new Bill to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which includes a new name for the flagship rural jobs scheme. The Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (GRAMIN), or VB-G RaM G Bill also seeks to increase the guaranteed number of workdays from the current 100 to 125.
 
The renaming is part of a broader trend since 2014, during which the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has changed the names of several welfare schemes. The Congress has claimed that at least 32 schemes launched between 1975 and 2013 were renamed after the current government came to power.
 
 

Below is a list for the Congress-era schemes that were renamed under the Modi government:

 
2014
 
- Swachh Bharat Mission: replaced Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan (2012)
- Make in India – replaced National Manufacturing Policy (2011)

- Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana – replaced Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account (2005)
-PAHAL: replaced Direct Benefit Transfer for LPG (2013)
- Mission Indradhanush: replaced Universal Immunisation Programme (1985)
 
2015
 
- Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana: replaced Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojana (2005)
- Digital India: replaced earlier National e-Governance Plan (2006)
- BharatNet – renamed as National Optic Fibre Network (2011)
- Atal Pension Yojana: replaced Swavalamban Scheme (2010)
- Sagarmala – replaced National Maritime Development Programme (2005)
- Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY): replaced Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme
- AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation): replaced Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (2005)
- Skill India: replaced National Skill Development Mission (2010)
- Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana: replaced Jan Aushadhi scheme (2008)
 
2016 
- Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awaas Yojana: replaced Indira Awaas Yojana (1985)
- Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana: replaced Modified National Agricultural Insurance Scheme (2010)
-Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-NULM: replaced National Rural Livelihoods Mission (2010)      ALSO READ: Explained: Why govt wants to replace MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G after 20 years 

IPC and CrPC renamed

 
- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023: replaces Indian Penal Code (1860)
- Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023: replaces Code of Criminal Procedure (1973)
- Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023: replaces Indian Evidence Act (1872)
 

Key roads/structures renamed (Since 2014)

 
- Race Course Road was renamed as Lok Kalyan Marg in 2016
- Aurangzeb Road was renamed Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in 2015
- Dalhousie Road was renamed Dara Shikoh Road in 2017
-Teen Murti Chowk was renamed Teen Murti Haifa Chowk in 2018
-Rajpath and Centre Vista lawns stretching from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate renamed as Kartavya Path in 2022
 

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

