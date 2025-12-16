Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Australia beach shooting suspect had roots in Hyderabad: Telangana Police

Australia beach shooting suspect had roots in Hyderabad: Telangana Police

He migrated to Australia 27 years ago and had limited contact with his family in Hyderabad, the Telangana DGP office said in a statement

Bondi beach shooting, Australia

Australia beach shooting suspect hailed from Hyderabad. (Image: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Sajid Akram, one of the suspects in the recent mass shooting at Bondi beach in Australia, is a native of Hyderabad, the Telangana Police said on Tuesday.

He migrated to Australia 27 years ago and had limited contact with his family in Hyderabad, the Telangana DGP office said in a statement.

The factors that led to radicalisation of Sajid Akram and his son Naveed Akram appear to have no connection with India or any local influence in Telangana, it said.

Sajid Akram completed his B.Com in Hyderabad and migrated to Australia in search of employment in November 1998, it said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

