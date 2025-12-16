Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Waterlogging and pollution 'legacy' problems, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said her government has got legacy problems like waterlogging and pollution and is working to find their solutions.

Gupta inspected the desilting work at Sunehri Nala here and slammed the previous Congress and Aam Aadmi Party governments over pollution and drainage issues.

"The Sunehri Nala was built, but there was no entry point for workers to clean it. We are desilting drains. Be it waterlogging, silt in the drain or pollution, we have only got legacy problems. The government is working to find solutions to problems. We have installed mist sprayers, but it will take time for results to be visible," she told reporters.

 

Hitting out at Congress and AAP, she said they were in power for 15 and 10 years, respectively, but did not do anything.

"They only did the work of giving pain to Delhiites while we are working to heal the sufferings of people," she added. She was accompanied by Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma during the inspection.

Her remarks come a day after she was greeted with chants of "AQI, AQI" when she went on the stage to greet global football icon Lionel Messi at the Arun Jaitley stadium here.

The national capital's air quality saw some improvement on Tuesday morning, with an AQI of 377 as against 498 a day ago, even as smog blanketed the city, shivering at 8.3 degrees Celsius during the morning hours, reducing visibility.

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

