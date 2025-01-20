Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / India's history written by colonisers with distorted perspective: Dhankhar

Dhankhar asserted that philosophical schools of Vedanta, Jainism, Buddhism and others have always encouraged dialogue and co-existence- principles that hold immense value in today's polarised world

We have to unshackle ourselves from colonial legacy and mindset: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 1:08 PM IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said it was a travesty that the ignorant were trying to make us aware about inclusivity by their narrow -minded approach.

He also said that the first draft of the country's history came through colonisers' distorted perspective.

While thousands contributed to the freedom struggle, only a few were promoted. Even post-Independence, this was allowed to take roots. This disrupted organic evolution of our knowledge system, the vice president said.

"We have to unshackle ourselves from colonial legacy and mindset," he said.

He asserted that the philosophical schools of Vedanta, Jainism, Buddhism and others have always encouraged dialogue and co-existence -- the principles that hold immense value in today's polarised world.

It was time now to ensure India's heritage blossoms and thrives and there could not be a more opportune time, he noted while urging the youth to take pride in India's mathematical contributions.

Much of the problems we are facing today will be resolved on a fast track basis if we keep indology in mind, he said after laying the foundation stone for the Nandlal Nuwal Centre of Indology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

