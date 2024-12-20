Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Crime branch to investigate BJP-Congress complaints over Parliament clash

A scuffle broke out in the Parliament on Thursday between the Congress and the BJP. Both political parties filed complaints, leading to a police investigation into the incident

Protest, Parliament Protest
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc MPs during their protest at Parliament premises on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
The Crime Branch will take over the investigation into complaints filed by both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress regarding Thursday’s scuffle in Parliament, as reported by news agency ANI. 
The incident comes amid protests over Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks on BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha. A scuffle erupted within the Parliament premises, resulting in serious injuries to two BJP MPs. 
Following the altercation, the BJP filed a police complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of assault, incitement, and attempted murder.
  “We have filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Rahul Gandhi for assault and incitement. We have mentioned in detail the incident that happened today outside Makar Dwar, where NDA MPs were protesting peacefully. We have given a complaint under Sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131 and 351. Section 109 is an attempt to murder, Section 117 is voluntarily causing grievous hurt,” BJP MP Anurag Thakur said. 
Based on the BJP’s complaint, the Delhi Police registered an FIR under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including Section 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) at the Parliament Street police station.
In response, Congress also lodged a police complaint, alleging ‘misbehaviour’ towards party president Mallikarjun Kharge within the Parliament complex. 

Congress MPs submitted the complaint at the Parliament Street police station, with senior leader Pramod Tiwari accusing the BJP of dishonouring BR Ambedkar. “The way a Dalit leader was abused the day before yesterday and today he was pushed — this is all a conspiracy,” he said. 
Congress MP Jebi Mathur dismissed the BJP’s accusations against Rahul Gandhi, claiming they were part of a larger conspiracy. Meanwhile, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi criticised the BJP, stating that its ‘FIRs and lies’ reflected its ‘desperation’.
Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh accused the Delhi Police of acting under the Home Minister’s directives, describing the scuffle at Makar Dwar as “completely planned”. 
“The Home Minister insulted BR Ambedkar and we all demanded an apology...They planned all this to distract the issue...He (the Home Minister) should have apologised...This FIR was not against Rahul Gandhi, this is against BR Ambedkar,” Ramesh said. The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on Friday, December 20.
 
[With agency inputs]
Topics :Rahul GandhiBharatiya Janata PartyCongressParliamentParliament winter sessionBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

