Ayodhya overtakes Taj Mahal, becomes UP's top tourist destination in 2024

Uttar Pradesh has set new tourism records, attracting a remarkable 476.1 million tourists between January and September 2024. At the forefront of this surge is Ayodhya, the spiritual heart of the country, which has surpassed Agra’s Taj Mahal to become the state’s most visited destination, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department reported that Ayodhya attracted a staggering 135.5 million domestic tourists and 3,153 international visitors during this period. The inauguration of the Ram temple has largely been the driving force behind this boom.

In comparison, Agra saw 125.1 million visitors, including 115.9 million domestic travellers and 924,000 international tourists.

Ayodhya: Epicenter of spiritual tourism

Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh hailed the state’s remarkable performance, saying, “Uttar Pradesh welcomed 480 million tourists last year, a milestone that has nearly been reached in just nine months this year.”

Industry experts attribute this surge to the booming popularity of religious tourism. Mohan Sharma, a senior travel planner based in Lucknow, described Ayodhya as “the epicenter of spiritual tourism in India”, noting a 70 per cent spike in bookings for religious tours.

Other spiritual destinations have also seen substantial growth. Varanasi recorded 62 million domestic visitors and 184,000 international tourists, while Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, welcomed 68 million visitors, including 87,229 foreigners. Prayagraj, famed for the Kumbh Mela, drew 48 million tourists, and even Mirzapur saw 11.8 million visitors.

Ayodhya shines, Agra evolves

While Ayodhya’s spiritual appeal has captured the attention of domestic tourists, the Taj Mahal remains a favourite among international visitors. Agra’s foreign arrivals increased slightly from 2.684 million in 2022-23 to 27.70 million in 2023-24, although domestic tourist numbers dropped by 193,000.

Also Read

“Foreign tourists still view the Taj Mahal as an unmissable icon. But domestic travelers are increasingly drawn to spiritual experiences in Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Prayagraj. It’s about reconnecting with heritage and spirituality,” Arvind Mehta, an Agra-based tour operator was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.

The state’s Buddhist circuit, centered in Kushinagar, also experienced growth in the number of visitors, with 1.62 million visitors, including 153,000 international tourists.

Transforming tourism infrastructure

Enhanced infrastructure has been pivotal in Uttar Pradesh’s tourism boom. Rohit Malhotra, a hospitality expert, highlighted the government’s role: “From premium accommodations to guided tours and seamless transport, the state now offers a holistic travel experience.”

Signature events like the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple have drawn record crowds, with further growth expected as its anniversary in January approaches.