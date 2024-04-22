On Earth Day, we reaffirm our commitment to nurture nature: PM Modi

On Earth Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the Country's commitment to nurturing nature for a better future for the planet.

"On Earth Day, we reaffirm our commitment to nurture nature so that our planet can have a better future," the PM said in a post on X.

Modi also posted a clip where he said that our culture teaches us to give back to nature as much as we have gained from it, because this earth is our mother.

"This earth is our mother. Our culture teaches us that we should try to give back as much as we have gained from nature, therefore India has shown the world a new path. By following this path, we can greatly help the environment. This path is the Mission LiFE, i.e., lifestyle for the environment. This mission shows the way for pro-planet people," he said.

"The balance between development and environment is an important part of our ancient tradition, which we are making the strength of self-reliant India. When every citizen of the country strives together to achieve the balance of water, climate, and land, then only we will be able to give a safe environment to the coming generations," he added.

Each year on April 22, the world celebrates Earth Day to create awareness about the vital need to protect our planet from pollution. By taking part in activities like picking up litter and planting trees.

What was first celebrated on April 22, 1970, as a day of environment preservation in the US has now become a global day to promote a large-scale push for clean habitats around the world.

This was first started when peace activist John Mc Connell proposed to honour the planet and the concept of peace during a UNESCO conference in San Francisco.

Earth day continues to grow as a worldwide event focused on promoting clean living and a healthy, sustainable habitat for all living beings. The day also reminds us how fragile our planet is and how it is important to save it from the global climate crisis that is worsening with each passing day.