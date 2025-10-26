Vice President Radhakrishnan attends swearing-in of Seychelles' President

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday represented India at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected president of Seychelles, Patrick Herminie.

Radhakrishnan is on a two-day visit to Seychelles.

The vice president's visit underscores India's deep commitment to further strengthen and expand its partnership with Seychelles, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

Before attending Herminie's swearing-in ceremony, Radhakrishnan addressed the Indian community in the island nation.

In his remarks, the vice president highlighted the long-standing ties between India and Seychelles, and lauded the Indian diaspora's role in further strengthening the relations.

Radhakrishnan also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of MAHASAGAR or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.