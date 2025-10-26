Home / India News / Vice President Radhakrishnan attends swearing-in of Seychelles' President

Vice President Radhakrishnan attends swearing-in of Seychelles' President

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday represented India at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected president of Seychelles, Patrick Herminie.

CP Radhakrishnan
PM Modi announced the MAHASAGAR vision for India's engagement with the Global South during his visit to Mauritius in March. | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 10:00 PM IST
Radhakrishnan is on a two-day visit to Seychelles.

The vice president's visit underscores India's deep commitment to further strengthen and expand its partnership with Seychelles, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

Before attending Herminie's swearing-in ceremony, Radhakrishnan addressed the Indian community in the island nation.

In his remarks, the vice president highlighted the long-standing ties between India and Seychelles, and lauded the Indian diaspora's role in further strengthening the relations.

Radhakrishnan also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of MAHASAGAR or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.

PM Modi announced the MAHASAGAR vision for India's engagement with the Global South during his visit to Mauritius in March.

Radhakrishnan stressed that Seychelles remains a vital partner in advancing this vision.

Herminie won the presidential election this month, defeating incumbent Wavel Ramkalawan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Vice-President of India

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

