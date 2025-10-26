Isro to launch CMS-03 communication satellite on Nov 2 with LVM3

The ISRO on Sunday said its LVM3 launch vehicle is scheduled to lift off with the CMS-03 communication satellite on November 2, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
"India's LVM3 launch vehicle is scheduled to launch the CMS-03 communication satellite in its fifth operational flight (LVM3-M5) on November 2, 2025," ISRO said in a statement.
According to the space agency, CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite designed to provide services across a wide oceanic region, including the Indian landmass. Weighing about 4,400 kg, it will be the heaviest communication satellite to be launched to a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) from Indian soil.
"The previous mission of LVM3 launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission, wherein India became the first country to land successfully near the lunar south pole," ISRO added.
ISRO further said that the launch vehicle has been fully assembled and integrated with the spacecraft and was moved to the launch pad on October 26 for final pre-launch operations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
