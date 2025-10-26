Home / India News / Isro to launch CMS-03 communication satellite on Nov 2 with LVM3

Isro to launch CMS-03 communication satellite on Nov 2 with LVM3

ISRO further said that the launch vehicle has been fully assembled and integrated with the spacecraft and was moved to the launch pad on October 26 for final pre-launch operations

ISRO
"The previous mission of LVM3 launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission, wherein India became the first country to land successfully near the lunar south pole," ISRO added. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 9:12 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The ISRO on Sunday said its LVM3 launch vehicle is scheduled to lift off with the CMS-03 communication satellite on November 2, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

"India's LVM3 launch vehicle is scheduled to launch the CMS-03 communication satellite in its fifth operational flight (LVM3-M5) on November 2, 2025," ISRO said in a statement.

According to the space agency, CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite designed to provide services across a wide oceanic region, including the Indian landmass. Weighing about 4,400 kg, it will be the heaviest communication satellite to be launched to a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) from Indian soil.

"The previous mission of LVM3 launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission, wherein India became the first country to land successfully near the lunar south pole," ISRO added.

ISRO further said that the launch vehicle has been fully assembled and integrated with the spacecraft and was moved to the launch pad on October 26 for final pre-launch operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Being Bihari matter of pride for people of state now: Nitish Kumar

Delhi's air quality 'poor'; minimum temperature lowest for Oct in 2 years

Chhath Puja gives message of unity, cooperation in society: President Murmu

Veteran actor Satish Shah cremated as Film and TV fraternity pays tributes

EC may appoint volunteers to assist in SIR of West Bengal electoral rolls

Topics :ISROIndia NewsSatellitesatellite launch

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story