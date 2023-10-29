Home / India News / One dead, over 20 injured in blast at convention centre in Kerala

One dead, over 20 injured in blast at convention centre in Kerala

The blast reportedly occurred at a convention centre of a Christian group

Press Trust of India Kochi
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 11:14 AM IST
One person died and over 20 were injured in a blast at a convention centre in Kalamassery here on Sunday morning, police said.

An officer of Kalamassery police said the cause of the blast or whether there was more than one was not confirmed.

The blast reportedly occurred at a convention centre of a Christian group.

He said a call was received around 9 am about the blast and seeking police assistance.

Visuals of the incident on TV channels showed fire rescue and police personnel in large numbers evacuating people from the site.

Disturbing visuals of the blast inside the convention centre showed multiple fires inside the hall as people were screaming in fear.

Hundreds of people were seen outside the convention centre post the explosion.

Topics :KeralablastDeath toll

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 11:14 AM IST

